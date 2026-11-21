Hakeem Jeffries backs bill offering H-1B children green card chance
The American Dream and Promise Act of 2025, backed by US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, could finally give kids of H-1B visa holders a shot at getting green cards.
The bill targets the "aging out" problem, where children, particularly from Indian families whose parents are waiting for employment-based Green Cards, lose their legal status just because they've turned 21, even if they've grown up in the US.
Documented Dreamers eligible for 10-year residency
If you entered the US at age 18 or younger and have lived here since January 1, 2021, this bill could let you stay as a conditional permanent resident for 10 years, if you meet education and security checks.
It mainly helps "documented Dreamers," or children of H-1B, L-1, E-1, and E-2 visa holders who are stuck waiting for green cards.
The bill still needs Congress's approval before it can become law.