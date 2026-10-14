Harvard affiliates split over Delhi protests targeting Gyanesh Kumar

A group of 100 Harvard alumni condemned what they called excessive police force and rights violations during the protests, standing with senior advocate and Harvard Law School alumnus Shadan Farasat and Mehr Pasricha, associated with the Harvard Kennedy School, and calling on the government and law enforcement agencies to stop alleged violations of constitutional rights and ensure accountability for those responsible for abuses.

Meanwhile, a second group of 44 affiliates stressed the need for evidence before making claims against constitutional bodies, warning that public trust shouldn't be undermined.

They also weren't happy about Harvard's name being used to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported this second statement, echoing calls for fact-based criticism and respect for democratic institutions.