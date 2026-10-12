Harvard community of 100 condemns Delhi police brutality during protest

A group of 100 Harvard alumni, students, faculty, and staff have spoken out against what they call police brutality during a recent protest in Delhi.

The demonstration, called by the Coakroach Janta Party (CJP) and several student organizations on October 10, was aimed at raising concerns about alleged election irregularities.

The Harvard group criticized the police for detaining protesters and violating constitutional rights, urging authorities to respect legal standards and protect peaceful dissent.