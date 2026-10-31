Heavy rains flood eastern Syria killing 7 including 5 children
Heavy rains triggered sudden floods in eastern Syria this week, leading to the deaths of seven people, five of them children.
Several drowned after being caught in rising waters, and another person died in a traffic accident. Four people are still missing as search teams look for survivors.
Affected areas include Raqqa, Deir al-Zor, Hasakah, and parts of Aleppo, where roads and buildings have taken a major hit.
Civil defense conducts 550+ operations
Civil defense teams jumped into action with more than 550 emergency operations, rescuing 60 people from floodwaters and responding to more than 900 distress calls.
In Raqqa alone, they evacuated more than 350 students and helped 375 families get to safety.
The flooding also forced schools to close across several regions as authorities work to manage the crisis.