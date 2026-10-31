Homes cleared in west Belfast after police found suspicious devices
World
Several homes in west Belfast were cleared out after police found "suspicious devices" on Edwina Street, just off Shankill Road.
Army bomb experts are at the scene, and a safety cordon is up while the investigation continues.
Locals have been asked to stay away for now.
Police link discovery to suspected terrorism
Police say the discovery is tied to a suspected terrorism case.
Earlier searches on Shankill Road led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.
DUP councilor Ian McLaughlin called it "shocked and saddened" and said he understood what began as a "low level house search" had quickly escalated, while TUV councilor Ron McDowell urged everyone to let police do their job safely.