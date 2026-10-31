Hong Kong woman loses about ₹3cr in laundering scam call
World
A 66-year-old woman in Hong Kong lost about ₹3 crore after a scammer called her, falsely claiming her bank account was linked to money laundering.
Even though she suspected something was wrong only later, after completing the transactions, the caller convinced her to transfer HK$2.7 million for a so-called investigation.
She realized it was a scam only later and reported it to the police on October 31.
Anti-Deception Coordination Centre warns against transfers
Hong Kong's Anti-Deception Coordination Centre has warned that genuine officers will never demand bank transfers for investigations.
They are urging people to double-check any suspicious calls and use the 24/7 Anti-Scam Helpline (18222) if something feels off.
Stay alert and don't let scammers catch you out!