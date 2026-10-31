Houthi group launches drone toward Medina and missiles strike Aden
The Houthi group in Yemen just stepped up its attacks, sending a drone toward Medina in Saudi Arabia and firing missiles at key spots in Aden.
The Saudi-led coalition says it shot down the drone near Medina, which is home to the Prophet's Mosque.
In Aden, missiles targeted the presidential palace area and the airport.
Houthi attacks in Aden hamper aid
People in Aden described hearing explosions as emergency crews rushed to respond.
Even though there was a U.N. truce back in 2022, fighting has picked up again lately. Houthis keep aiming for military and infrastructure sites.
While they claim they're not out to hit holy cities, these attacks show how deep the conflict runs between Saudi Arabia, Iran, and local forces.
All this violence keeps making it harder for aid groups to help people on the ground.