Houthi rebels blame Saudi Arabia for Dhamar airstrike killing children
World
Houthi rebels in Yemen are blaming Saudi Arabia for an airstrike on Friday that hit homes in Dhamar province, leaving three children dead and more than a dozen people hurt.
The victims, according to the Houthi-run health ministry, were two 10-year-olds and an 8-year-old.
Houthis say 124 killed since September
This strike is part of a bigger spike in violence between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition: 124 people the Houthis say have been killed in their territories since fighting resumed in September.
Egypt's president has now voiced support for Saudi Arabia, hinting at shifting alliances in the region.