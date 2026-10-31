Houthis fire missiles at Aden presidential palace after Saudi interception
World
Yemen's Houthi rebels fired missiles at the presidential palace in Aden, just hours after Saudi forces stopped other attacks, including a drone near Riyadh.
Ambulances were seen entering the palace compound.
Houthis attack Aden airport, military sites
Aden, home base for Yemen's Saudi-backed internationally recognized government, has faced more attacks since fighting picked up again this summer.
The Houthis have also targeted Aden's airport and military sites around the city.
Meanwhile, Saudi-led forces say they shot down a drone in the Mecca region, though Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree called it "a massive and egregious fabrication."
The conflict has dragged on since 2014 and keeps making life tougher for people caught in the middle.