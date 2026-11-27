Humaiun Kobir labels Sheikh Hasina a thorn in India ties
Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, just called former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a "thorn" in the country's relationship with India, saying she complicates things for New Delhi and is like an unwanted guest.
This comes as India stays silent about Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh on December 16.
An Indian spokesperson clarified that her voluntary return should be treated separately from Dhaka's extradition request, which New Delhi is examining through established legal processes.
Kobir says Sheikh Hasina needs extradition
Kobir says Hasina can only come back through an extradition treaty since she was sentenced to death (a verdict she rejects) over a 2024 crackdown.
She wants to return on Victory Day, a big deal marking Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan.
Since her ouster, ties between Bangladesh and India have cooled off; new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman hasn't even visited India yet, despite being invited, showing how tricky things are right now.