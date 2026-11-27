Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, just called former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a "thorn" in the country's relationship with India, saying she complicates things for New Delhi and is like an unwanted guest.

This comes as India stays silent about Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh on December 16.

An Indian spokesperson clarified that her voluntary return should be treated separately from Dhaka's extradition request, which New Delhi is examining through established legal processes.