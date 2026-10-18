Hurricane Trudy batters Mexico's Pacific coast, floods and mudslides feared
World
Hurricane Trudy was lashing Mexico's Pacific coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
The US National Hurricane Center is warning about life-threatening floods and mudslides, especially in areas from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes.
Category 2 Trudy 169km/h winds
Trudy is a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 169km/h (165 kph), staying close to the coastline, so flooding is a big concern.
The Mexican navy has told locals and boaters to watch out for landslides and rising rivers.
Some places could see up to a foot of rain, which could quickly turn into flash floods or mudslides, even though officials say the risk is still low in some spots for now.