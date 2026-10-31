India urges UN Human Rights Council to tackle terrorism fairly

Addressing a UN General Assembly debate on the Human Rights Council's report, India said it's time to stop being selective and start tackling terrorism, which it sees as a huge threat to human rights.

Bhavika Mangalanandan, India's first secretary at the U.N. said the council needs to be fair and even-handed if it wants people to trust its work.

She also called out the council for making decisions about specific countries without actually talking to them first, arguing that this just makes things worse.