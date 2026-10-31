India urges UN Human Rights Council to tackle terrorism fairly
Addressing a UN General Assembly debate on the Human Rights Council's report, India said it's time to stop being selective and start tackling terrorism, which it sees as a huge threat to human rights.
Bhavika Mangalanandan, India's first secretary at the U.N. said the council needs to be fair and even-handed if it wants people to trust its work.
She also called out the council for making decisions about specific countries without actually talking to them first, arguing that this just makes things worse.
India urges honest human rights dialogue
India is pushing for a more cooperative approach when it comes to human rights issues: less finger-pointing, more working together.
Mangalanandan backed up earlier calls from Minister Jaishankar for honest dialogue instead of turning everything into a political game.
She also pointed out that poverty and lack of resources are big barriers that need global teamwork, not pressure or blame, to solve.