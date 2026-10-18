Indian Embassy in Riyadh issues safety advisory after Houthi attacks

This comes right after Houthi rebel attacks, including a deadly strike at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport that left one Indian dead and several injured.

The embassy also reminds people not to share photos or updates about ongoing incidents.

For emergencies, you can call 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province or 998 elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

Stay alert and follow embassy updates: they're looking out for everyone's safety.