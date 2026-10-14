Indian Harvard affiliates warn over campaign against India's Election Commission
A group of Indian citizens affiliated with Harvard University have raised concerns over a concerted campaign against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India, saying they're worried about Harvard's name being used in political activities without proper approval.
They feel this could hurt negative public discourse and attempts to undermine public trust in democratic institutions, and are urging everyone to stick to constitutional values.
Harvard group urges respectful public discourse
The group, a group of Indian citizens affiliated with Harvard University, also pointed out that heated protest language risks damaging trust in key institutions like the Supreme Court and Parliament.
They're asking for more respect toward public officials and say any criticism should be based on facts and due process, not just outrage.