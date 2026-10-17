Indian students and supporters protest Gyanesh Kumar over voter rolls
On Saturday, Indian student groups and Congress supporters gathered at Parliament Square in London to protest Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and recent changes to India's voter rolls.
Activist Dhruv Rathee spoke at the event, which drew hundreds around Mahatma Gandhi's statue.
Meanwhile, a smaller group of government backers showed up with "Modi, Modi" chants. Police kept things peaceful by separating both sides.
Overseas Indians voice voter roll concerns
The protest spotlighted worries among young Indians abroad about how elections are run back home: many aren't happy with the new voter roll revisions.
Groups like SFI-UK also demonstrated outside the Indian High Commission.
Despite passionate views on both sides, everything stayed calm, showing just how much overseas Indians care about fair elections.