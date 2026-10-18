Iran and Pakistan pause trade amid technical and security concerns
World
Iran and Pakistan have hit pause on cross-border movement, stopping trade at key points like Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan.
Iran says it is due to "certain technical issues" and "precautionary measures," while Pakistan says it was to address "security concerns" and "prevent smuggling."
Pakistan and Iran hold reopening talks
Leaders from both sides are talking things through to reopen the border soon.
Shahid Rind, an adviser to the Balochistan chief minister on media and political affairs, brushed off social media rumors about the shutdown, saying officials are focused on better cooperation and building a safer, more organized border for everyone.