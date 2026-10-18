Iran defense minister warns Trump against attacking Tehran, urges evacuations
World
Iran's newly approved Defence Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi just sent a clear message to President Trump: don't even think about attacking Tehran.
He urged the US to focus on safely getting its people out of the region, warning that "If he drops one bomb," there could be serious consequences for American forces.
Iran offers 7-day Hormuz reopening plan
Alongside the warning, Tehran had proposed a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if US military pressure eases, conveyed through Qatar.
Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran remained open to negotiations if its conditions were met but made it clear: normal shipping won't resume as long as threats are hanging over them.