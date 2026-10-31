Iran military warns US new attacks would escalate conflict
Iran's military just told the US that any new attacks would ramp up the conflict even further.
This warning comes as the US and Israel are caught up in tense election seasons, and diplomats from Qatar are trying to cool things down.
The US even sent a letter to Iran in a bid to revive negotiations and avert further US strikes, but so far, no real breakthrough.
Iran foreign minister ready to defend
Iran's foreign minister says Iran is ready to defend itself if needed.
Things have been especially tense since February, when U.S.-Israeli strikes targeted Iran's top leadership.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy, has become a flashpoint, with Iran restricting traffic there and the US responding with measures that affected Iranian ports.
How this plays out could depend a lot on the US upcoming elections and the pressure everyone's feeling at home.