Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US agrees
World
Iran says it's ready to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz within a week, but only if the US is on board.
The proposal, shared through Qatar, means shipping could start up again by day six, with direct talks set for day seven if Washington agrees.
Iran's Abbas Araghchi seeks blockade lift
Iran's offer comes with some clear asks: lift the naval blockade on its ports and ease up on oil sale restrictions.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear that while Iran is open to negotiations, normal shipping won't resume if US military pressure continues.
The Strait matters: it is one of the world's most important maritime routes and a major passage for global oil and gas shipments, so what happens next could impact global energy supplies.