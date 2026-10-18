Iran parliament names Mehrdad Akhlaghi defense minister after U.S.-Israeli strike
World
Iran's parliament has chosen Mehrdad Akhlaghi as the new defense minister, nearly eight months after a U.S.-Israeli strike killed his predecessor, Aziz Nasirzadeh.
Akhlaghi isn't a military officer, but he's been with the defense ministry for 42 years and has led Iran's Defense Industries Organization since 2013.
Akhlaghi faces international scrutiny, regional tensions
Akhlaghi steps in at a tense time for Iran, facing international scrutiny and U.N. sanctions in 2007 over alleged links to nuclear and missile programs.
With regional tensions running high and the world watching closely, all eyes are on how he'll handle this high-pressure role.