Iran says 2 Qeshm fishermen found after alleged US attack
World
Iran says it has found two missing fishermen after their boat was allegedly attacked by the US in the Strait of Hormuz.
State television said, "Two fishermen from Qeshm, who had gone missing following an attack by the American enemy on their fishing boat this morning, have been found," and claimed two others were injured.
US warns allies of Iranian retaliation
This incident is drawing extra attention because the Strait of Hormuz is crucial.
With Iran accusing the United States, the US has reportedly told its allies to stay alert for possible Iranian retaliation after elections.