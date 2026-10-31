Iran strike on Muwaffaq Salti base kills 3 US troops
On July 17, 2026, Iran hit the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan with a precision strike, killing three US troops and damaging at least 19 buildings.
This move signals a big shift: Iran is now directly targeting spots where American forces are based.
The attack showed off Iran's improved accuracy and reach, making things tougher for the US military in the region.
Conflict costs $47.1B, Pentagon moves personnel
Since late February, more than 20 US troops have lost their lives and more than 400 have been injured as tensions have escalated.
The conflict has already cost $47.1 billion as of October 16, not counting billions more for repairs.
With Iran still posing a real threat, the Pentagon has started moving personnel to safer spots and is rethinking its strategy to deal with rising risks in the Middle East.