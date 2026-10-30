Iran tanker attacks double, exports steady at 11.1m bpd
Even with a recent spike in Iranian attacks on oil tankers, doubling since last month and injuring at least 16 crew members, at least 30 vessels, mostly oil tankers, were hit this month.
Oil exports are still holding steady at about 11.1 million barrels a day, helped by US military protection and shipping-industry adaptations keeping things moving in the Persian Gulf.
Gulf of Oman shuttle boosts flows
To keep oil flowing despite the risks, shipping companies are using a shuttle system: basically swapping oil between tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
This workaround has boosted oil flow by more than 70% since July, but it's also sent freight rates soaring to $931,000 per day and pushed transport costs up to $21 per barrel.
These moves depend heavily on US military air support as tensions stay high in the region.