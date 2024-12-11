Iranian women may face death for defying new morality laws
Women in Iran risk the death penalty or up to 15 years in prison under new morality laws, which will come into effect this week. The laws, which promote "the culture of chastity and hijab," were passed by Iranian authorities earlier this month. They prescribe harsh penalties for promoting nudity, indecency, unveiling, or improper dressing. Fines can go up to £12,500 (₹12 lakh), while repeat offenders face flogging and long prison terms.
New law targets promotion of indecency to foreign entities
Article 37 of the new law specifically targets those promoting indecency or bad dressing to foreign entities. Violators could face a decade in prison and fines up to £12,500 (₹12 lakh). Under Article 296 of Iran's Islamic penal code, actions deemed as "corruption on Earth" could result in a death sentence. Amnesty International has warned women sending unveiled videos abroad or peaceful activism may be sentenced to death under these provisions.
Law provides immunity for enforcing compulsory veiling
The new law also grants immunity to those enforcing compulsory veiling as a religious duty, Amnesty said. It will also punish those intervening against the harassment of women defying veiling or face fines under Article 60. Further, businesses, taxi drivers, media outlets, and educational institutions are mandated to report violations. They will face punishments and penalties if they fail to report defaulting women and men or permit the promotion of "nudity" and "improper dressing."
Criticism and opposition against the new law
Diana Eltahawy of Amnesty International slammed the law for deepening persecution against women, stating that it entrenches repression against women after the Woman, Life, Freedom uprising. Iranian journalists and activists have also condemned these restrictions on women's freedoms. Human rights lawyer Saeid Dehghan said this law violates Iran's constitution by curbing citizens' freedoms and emphasized punishments such as long imprisonment or execution are disproportionate to acts against the mandatory hijab.
Iranian women's defiance and planned 'hijab clinics'
The law comes after protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody for improper hijab wear two years ago. Since then, Iranian women have publicly defied dress codes, with videos of the protests going viral on social media. Authorities also plan to establish "hijab clinics" for women defying the law. The "clinic" will reportedly offer individual counseling, group sessions, and skill-building workshops focused on self-awareness, identity, and dealing with social pressures.