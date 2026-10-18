Iran's new plan vows stronger retaliation against US or Israel

Iran just rolled out a new response plan in case of attacks from the US or Israel.

Mohsen Rezaei, a top Iranian security official, said on October 18, 2026 that any retaliation now would be much stronger than what we saw during the June 2025 attacks by Israel and the separate conflict triggered by the US and Israel in February 2026.

This comes as the region faces a spike in aggressive incidents at sea, making things even more tense.