Judge Christopher Cooper blocks President Donald Trump's birthright citizenship order
A federal judge just stopped President Donald Trump's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the US
Judge Christopher Cooper put a hold on Trump's August order, which tried to deny automatic citizenship to kids born in the US if their parents are foreign workers, "birth tourism," or parents lacking diplomatic immunity and working for foreign governments or other organizations.
Supreme Court struck down similar proposal
This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that also struck down a similar proposal.
Families affected by Trump's order challenged it in court, and Judge Cooper sided with them, saying the Constitution guarantees citizenship for anyone born on US soil.
Trump's administration said these rules were needed because of "birth tourism," but the courts have disagreed, at least for now.