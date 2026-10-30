Judge Frimpong bars ICE stops targeting Latinos in Southern California
A federal judge just told ICE agents in Southern California they cannot stop or detain people based on racial stereotypes, especially targeting Latino residents.
Now, agents need actual reasons to suspect immigration violations before making a stop.
This new rule, announced by Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong on October 23, 2026, does not cover border checkpoints or ports of entry.
Evidence shows ICE used ethnic stereotypes
The decision came after evidence such as body camera footage and racist texts showed some agents using ethnic stereotypes during past immigration crackdowns, especially under the Trump administration in Los Angeles.
The ACLU of Southern California called the ruling a win against racial profiling.
Still, the Trump administration is appealing it, while the Department of Homeland Security insists it follows the law and denies any profiling.