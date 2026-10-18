Judge rejects Trump administration bid to force NYC immigration enforcement
A federal judge just tossed out the Trump administration's attempt to force New York City to help enforce federal immigration laws.
Judge Ramon E. Reyes Jr. ruled that New York City can't be made to act as an arm of federal immigration enforcement, letting the city stick with its policy of limiting cooperation with ICE.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the decision a win for protecting New Yorkers.
NYC sanctuary policy limits ICE cooperation
New York City's sanctuary policies mean local agencies don't detain people just because ICE asks them to.
While the Justice Department claimed these rules make enforcement harder, they haven't responded to this latest ruling.
The case was part of a bigger push against sanctuary cities nationwide, but similar lawsuits have already failed in places like Los Angeles and Chicago, so this decision could help other cities stand their ground too.