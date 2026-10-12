Julie Inman Grant may block Australians from December execution livestream
World
Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant may have powers to limit Australians's access to a livestreamed execution this December.
She has the authority to stop Australians from seeing content labeled as "refused classification," which covers extreme violence and terror-related material.
This move could spark some tension between Australia and the US.
X challenged eSafety in 2024
This isn't the first time tech platforms and authorities have butted heads over violent content.
Back in 2024, X pushed back against similar orders from eSafety.
With Grant's term ending soon, her decision could draw criticism from US officials and highlight just how tricky international rules on online content can get.