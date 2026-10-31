Justice Department seeks to indict James Comey over 2016 leak
The US Justice Department is seeking to indict former FBI Director James Comey, accusing him of leaking secret national defense information back in 2016.
Prosecutors say the charges were filed just before the deadline to keep the case alive, and the whole thing is now playing out in a D.C. federal court.
Comey cites 10 year statute
Comey's team argues the case should be tossed because too much time has passed: the law says indictments have to happen within 10 years.
But prosecutors claim there might have been potential additional actions as late as April 2017, which could still count.
Meanwhile, Comey's lawyer raised concerns about possible arrest threats after spotting FBI agents near his home, and questioned why the Justice Department waited until the last minute to act.