Did Jeffrey Epstein play matchmaker for Elon Musk's brother?
What's the story
The recently released documents by the United States Department of Justice have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein played matchmaker for Kimbal Musk and a woman. The correspondence between Epstein and Kimbal, who is Tesla's board member and Elon Musk's brother, shows that they dated for around six months from 2012 to 2013. Epstein introduced the woman to Kimbal at a birthday party Kimbal hosted.
Gratitude expressed
Kimbal thanked Epstein for connecting him with woman
After their initial meeting, Kimbal emailed Epstein and his associate Boris Nikolic to thank them for the connection. He wrote, "Jeffrey and Boris, many thanks for connecting me with [the woman]. I believe you both played a role. :)" The documents also show that during their relationship, the woman sought advice from Epstein on her relationship with Kimbal. However, it's unclear if Kimbal was aware of this backchannel communication with Epstein.
Denial
Kimbal has now backtracked
Kimbal has since denied that Epstein introduced him to the woman. He clarified on X, "This post is related to the Epstein Files and why my name is in them. In 2012, I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us." He added, "My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day."
Invitations revealed
More about the relationship and interactions with Epstein
The documents further show that Kimbal invited Epstein to his birthday party and a SpaceX launch. They also included plans for coordinating Halloween costumes. The woman has accused Epstein of "trapping, coercing and abusing" her in recent years but hasn't publicly discussed her relationship with Kimbal. Nikolic, who was named as a backup executor of Epstein's estate, has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.