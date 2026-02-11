Did Jeffrey Epstein play matchmaker for Elon Musk's brother?

The recently released documents by the United States Department of Justice have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein played matchmaker for Kimbal Musk and a woman. The correspondence between Epstein and Kimbal, who is Tesla 's board member and Elon Musk 's brother, shows that they dated for around six months from 2012 to 2013. Epstein introduced the woman to Kimbal at a birthday party Kimbal hosted.

Gratitude expressed Kimbal thanked Epstein for connecting him with woman After their initial meeting, Kimbal emailed Epstein and his associate Boris Nikolic to thank them for the connection. He wrote, "Jeffrey and Boris, many thanks for connecting me with [the woman]. I believe you both played a role. :)" The documents also show that during their relationship, the woman sought advice from Epstein on her relationship with Kimbal. However, it's unclear if Kimbal was aware of this backchannel communication with Epstein.

Denial Kimbal has now backtracked Kimbal has since denied that Epstein introduced him to the woman. He clarified on X, "This post is related to the Epstein Files and why my name is in them. In 2012, I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us." He added, "My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day."

