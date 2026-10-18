Knife attack at Olfen, Germany retirement home kills 86-year-old woman
A tragic incident unfolded at a retirement home in Olfen, Germany, on Friday, Oct. 16, at around 7pm local time, when a 72-year-old resident attacked three women with a knife in the cafeteria.
Sadly, an 86-year-old woman died at the scene, while two others, aged 81 and 83, were seriously injured and the 83-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Wheelchair resident arrested, faces manslaughter charges
The suspect, who uses a wheelchair, was arrested without a struggle after returning to his room. He is now facing charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to this heartbreaking attack at the care home, which houses 77 residents needing nursing support.
Emergency services, including helicopters, responded quickly to help those injured.