Knife attack at Olfen, Germany retirement home kills 86-year-old woman

A tragic incident unfolded at a retirement home in Olfen, Germany, on Friday, Oct. 16, at around 7pm local time, when a 72-year-old resident attacked three women with a knife in the cafeteria.

Sadly, an 86-year-old woman died at the scene, while two others, aged 81 and 83, were seriously injured and the 83-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.