Prince Harry to pay $67M after legal defeat
What's the story
Prince Harry's recent legal battle against UK tabloids has left him with a staggering bill. The collective legal bill for all seven claimants is around $67 million, reported Page Six. The Duke of Sussex, along with six other claimants including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, had sued Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy. Despite their efforts, a UK High Court judge ruled against them for not providing sufficient proof that the stories were obtained unlawfully.
Cost-sharing
'The figure refers to the total costs exposure...'
Nicole Brenecki, a New York City-based civil and trial attorney who has not worked on the case, told the outlet, "Prince Harry and the six other claimants could collectively face a legal bill of up to around £50 million, approximately $67 million." "The figure refers to the total costs exposure for all seven claimants and the litigation in its entirety."
Financial implications
'This litigation has become eye-wateringly expensive'
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Page Six, "Prince Harry won't be personally responsible for anything close to that figure." "Insurance is expected to absorb at least part of the liability." However, she added that the "overall legal bill appears to have exceeded the available insurance cover, meaning someone will have to make up the difference." "This litigation has become eye-wateringly expensive," she said.
Statement
'We came to court seeking justice...'
After the judgment, Harry and claimant Baroness Doreen Lawrence issued a statement to Page Six. "We came to court seeking justice and accountability. But we have received neither." They criticized the judgment as a "complete reversal of the position which previous judges have taken in relation to the hacking claims successfully brought against both News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers."
Allegations
More about the case
In 2022, Harry accused Associated Newspapers of obtaining personal information about him by using listening devices placed in cars and homes, among other allegations that the publishing company has denied. An 11-week trial began in January, with Harry claiming he and his wife Meghan Markle lived in "absolute misery."
Royal visit
Meanwhile, Harry's UK trip begins on rocky note
Meanwhile, Harry is currently in the UK, where he will meet his father, King Charles III. However, the trip got off to a rocky start, with Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, staying back after they were denied security arrangements. Adding to the setback, Buckingham Palace also withdrew its offer for Harry to stay there during his solo visit.