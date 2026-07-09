Prince Harry to pay $67M after legal defeat

Financial implications

'This litigation has become eye-wateringly expensive'

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Page Six, "Prince Harry won't be personally responsible for anything close to that figure." "Insurance is expected to absorb at least part of the liability." However, she added that the "overall legal bill appears to have exceeded the available insurance cover, meaning someone will have to make up the difference." "This litigation has become eye-wateringly expensive," she said.