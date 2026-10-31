Liren Lai and Yuance Chen receive 30 months for spying
Two Chinese nationals, Liren Lai and Yuance Chen, just got 30 months in a federal lockup for spying.
They admitted to trying to recruit US military members and collect sensitive info for China's Ministry of State Security, using secret cash payments along the way.
Lai recruited Chen starting May 2021
According to the Justice Department, their scheme had been active since at least May 2021 when Lai, who entered the US on a tourist visa, recruited Chen, a permanent resident, into the scheme.
Over time, Lai helped connect Chen directly with his handler from China.
Both were arrested in June 2025 and then pleaded guilty over the following months after admitting they acted as foreign agents without letting US authorities know, something required by law.
FBI warns of foreign intelligence threats
The FBI called this case a clear warning about ongoing threats to US security from foreign intelligence operations.
It's another reminder that international spying isn't just movie stuff: it's happening right now, and real people are getting caught.