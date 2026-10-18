Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro clash in 1st debate

Brazil's presidential race is heating up as President Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro go head-to-head in their first debate, just a week before the final vote.

With Bolsonaro holding a slight lead after an unexpected first-round result, all eyes are on this showdown.

The campaign has seen its share of drama: think public protests, scandals, and even accusations from Lula's camp that Meta is showing electoral bias.