Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro clash in 1st debate
Brazil's presidential race is heating up as President Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro go head-to-head in their first debate, just a week before the final vote.
With Bolsonaro holding a slight lead after an unexpected first-round result, all eyes are on this showdown.
The campaign has seen its share of drama: think public protests, scandals, and even accusations from Lula's camp that Meta is showing electoral bias.
President Lula recruits influencers, accuses Meta
Lula is leaning into social media by bringing young leftist influencers on board.
His team says Meta's content restrictions are unfair, but Meta claims it's just technical glitches.
Meanwhile, Bolsonaro is doubling down on tough-on-crime promises and constitutional reforms while calling out Lula for "Lula deceives people to get votes."
Polls show the race is tight, so every move counts right now.