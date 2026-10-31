Lula da Silva clinched presidency aided by 'Lula's Army' WhatsApp
World
Brazil's Lula da Silva clinched the presidency with some smart digital moves, most notably a massive WhatsApp group called "Lula's Army."
Led by congressman Andre Janones, this group exploded to nearly 11 million followers who worked together daily, sharing pro-Lula content and helping boost his online presence when it mattered most.
Lula's army countered Flavio Bolsonaro
"Lula's Army" was designed to counter the strong digital influence of Flavio Bolsonaro. They used national symbols to rally support and kept people engaged, even when Meta platforms had tech hiccups.
After a surprising first-round loss, Lula shifted gears, listening to younger advisers and embracing social media. The result? A wider reach, energized supporters, and a crucial edge in a tough election.