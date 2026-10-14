Mary Millben accuses US donors funding Abhijeet Dipke and CJP
World
American singer Mary Millben has accused U.S.-based donors of funding Abhijeet Dipke and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to undermine PM Modi.
She urged young Indians on X to "This is not the time to be silent." and protect democracy, saying Millben defended Modi's leadership and said he "is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country."
Abhijeet Dipke denies foreign funding claims
Millben praised Modi's long political career and his efforts against outside interference.
BJP leaders have also raised concerns about CJP's funding possibly coming from abroad.
Dipke denied getting any foreign money and challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explain how foreign funding could enter the country under his watch.