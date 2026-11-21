Mexican Army captures Fausto Isidro Meza Flores in Guasave Sinaloa
Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, better known as "Chapo Isidro," was finally caught by the Mexican Army on November 20, 2026, in Guasave, Sinaloa.
His arrest coincided with a chaotic gunfight between the military and his cartel, with helicopters overhead and locals urged to stay inside for safety.
Fugitive Meza Flores had $5 million reward
Flores had dodged capture for more than 10 years, even with a $5 million reward out for him, and faced major drug and weapons charges.
The fallout from his arrest was immediate: roadblocks popped up across town, a local baseball game got canceled due to the unrest, and Flores headed toward legal proceedings in Mexico City.