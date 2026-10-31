Midterms: Candidates court Indian American voters with dosas, temple visits
World
With the US midterms coming up, candidates are making a real effort to connect with Indian American voters.
Think dosas at local restaurants, like Democratic candidate James Talarico cooking in Irving, Texas, and temple visits across the country.
These gestures are all about building trust and pushing back against any negative vibes from some Republicans.
Indian American voters could tip battlegrounds
Indian Americans have serious influence in key states like Texas, New Jersey, and California, especially where races are close.
Their votes could tip the balance in battlegrounds like Georgia and Pennsylvania.
That's why you're seeing politicians join Diwali celebrations or show up at community events: they know this group could decide who wins.