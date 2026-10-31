Mojtaba Khamenei orders military to prepare unrestricted U.S.-Israel response
World
Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has told the country's military to get ready for an "Immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response" to any enemy threat if the US or Israel make any moves against Iran.
He made it clear that Iran will decide when and how to respond and ordered all US and Israeli assets to be added to their target lists, a big shift in strategy.
Khamenei pushes domestic arms and intelligence
Khamenei also wants a big boost in Iran's defense game: more ammunition, more weapons, and stronger intelligence.
He's pushing for homegrown technology so Iran won't have to rely on other countries.
All this comes as tensions rise around the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic talks stall.