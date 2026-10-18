Nottingham officer shot in foot on Angel Row, firearm recovered
World
A Nottingham police officer was shot in the foot early Sunday while approaching two suspects on Angel Row.
The suspects ran off, and police have since recovered a firearm.
The officer is getting medical care, and the area is still blocked off as investigations continue.
Angel Row closed as detectives investigate
Angel Row is closed while detectives work to piece together what happened.
Assistant Chief Constable Claire Rukas called the incident serious, sharing support for the injured officer and their family.
She reminded everyone that officers face real risks on duty and asked anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward, saying it could really help catch those responsible.