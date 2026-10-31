Oregon teacher Cassidy Schutz wrestled shooter after 4 people killed

Cassidy Schutz, a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary in Oregon, acted fast during a tragic school shooting on October 15.

After Griffin J. John, 16, killed three students and a teacher in a special needs classroom, she threw her cellphone and wrestled John, 16, to try to take his shotgun.

"It all happened so fast, and I wish with everything in me that we had more time. The pain of this loss I will carry with me forever," Schutz shared about the split-second decision.