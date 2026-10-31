Oregon teacher Cassidy Schutz wrestled shooter after 4 people killed
Cassidy Schutz, a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary in Oregon, acted fast during a tragic school shooting on October 15.
After Griffin J. John, 16, killed three students and a teacher in a special needs classroom, she threw her cellphone and wrestled John, 16, to try to take his shotgun.
"It all happened so fast, and I wish with everything in me that we had more time. The pain of this loss I will carry with me forever," Schutz shared about the split-second decision.
Cassidy Schutz held shooter until police
Schutz held John down until police arrived, unsure if he had another weapon or would try to fight back.
The community is now grieving the loss of three students and a teacher, with flowers and candles placed outside the school.
Schutz has asked for privacy as she processes what happened, saying simply, "This is going to change my life forever."