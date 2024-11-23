Summarize Simplifying... In short Tribal clashes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in 18 deaths and over 30 injuries, with reports suggesting the use of heavy and automatic weapons.

Pakistan: 18 killed in tribal clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:42 pm Nov 23, 202401:42 pm

What's the story At least 18 people have been killed and over 30 injured in the ongoing sectarian violence between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in Pakistan's Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This comes after a deadly attack on a convoy of passenger vans on Thursday, where militants killed 47 people. The convoy was headed to Peshawar from Parachinar when it was fired upon at Bagan, Manduri and Ochhat. Six vehicles were directly hit in this attack.

Ongoing tribal clashes escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The ongoing tribal clashes have left over 30 injured till now, with gunfire persisting in areas like Balishkhel, Khar Kali, Kunj Alizai, and Maqbal. Both tribes are reportedly using heavy and automatic weapons against one another. Independent and media sources report over 30 deaths in these clashes. The violence has damaged homes and shops extensively, forcing many residents of various villages to flee to safer places.

Educational institutions shut down amid escalating violence

In wake of the increasing violence, all schools in the district stayed shut on Saturday. Muhammad Hayat Hassan, chairman of Private Education Network, confirmed the closure. Most of the victims of Thursday's attack were from Shia community, officials said. The continuing tribal clashes and recent militant attack have increased tensions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing widespread disruption and displacement.