Pakistan detains 278 PTI members as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency declared
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Pakistan has detained 278 members of Imran Khan's PTI party after protests demanding his release started losing steam.
The government declared emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI is strong, saying it was needed to handle rising security threats and unrest.
PTI leaders urge protests, turnout falls
With emergency rule in place, the PTI-led provincial government was made non-functional for not keeping order.
In Peshawar, police filled the streets and there was major disruption to internet connectivity in parts of the province.
The chief minister ended up in protective custody, while PTI leaders kept calling for more protests, though turnout has dropped.