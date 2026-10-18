Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights until November 24 2026
World
Pakistan has decided to keep its skies closed to Indian planes, both civilian and military, until November 24, 2026.
This move, announced by the Pakistan Airports Authority, continues a ban that first started in April 2025 as tensions between the two countries remain high.
Pahalgam attack triggered reciprocal flight bans
The airspace closure was put in place after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last year, which led both India and Pakistan to block each other's flights.
This isn't the first time: similar bans happened during past conflicts too.
The latest move means some international airlines now have to take longer routes around both countries, making travel a bit more complicated for everyone involved.