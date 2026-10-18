Pakistan hits Taliban base near Ghuz Garhi, cites unprovoked fire
World
Tensions flared on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border this week when Pakistani forces hit an Afghan Taliban base, saying it was in response to unprovoked fire and attempts to help militants cross into Pakistan.
Several Taliban members were reportedly killed near Ghuz Garhi as a result.
Pakistan Afghanistan border saw 225 attacks
Even with a cease-fire agreed last year, violence along the border has only gotten worse.
September alone saw 225 attacks, one of the highest spikes since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021.
Ongoing disputes and the issue of militant groups allegedly operating from Afghan soil have left both countries at a low point.