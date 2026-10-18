Pakistan places Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under emergency, federal government takes control
World
Pakistan has placed its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under emergency rule, saying there are serious security threats.
This means the federal government is now in charge instead of the local team led by Imran Khan's PTI.
The move, announced on October 11, is based on constitutional powers and has stirred up a lot of debate.
Federal control expands to 12 districts
With federal control expanding to 12 districts, many are worried that power is shifting away from elected leaders to unelected officials, especially the military.
There's also been a crackdown on opposition voices, raising concerns about democracy taking a back seat to security.
As Pakistan deals with these challenges, people are questioning how this will shape the country's future and its commitment to democratic values.