Pakistani forces kill 8 terrorists, seize 500kg explosives in Balochistan
World
Pakistani security forces carried out a series of raids in Balochistan on Saturday, killing eight terrorists and seizing about 500kg of explosives.
The operations happened in Quetta, Nushki, and Khuzdar districts as part of efforts to tackle rising militant activity in the region.
Mastung bus hijacked, 20 police kidnapped
Balochistan has seen a spike in violence lately.
On the same day as these raids, unknown attackers hijacked a bus on the Quetta-Karachi highway near Mastung and kidnapped 20 trainee police officers: their whereabouts are still unclear.
The situation highlights ongoing security challenges along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan.