Peru's ex-president, wife sentenced to 15 years for money laundering
What's the story
Former Peruvian president Ollanta Humala has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for money laundering by a court in Lima.
The court ruled that Humala had accepted illicit funds from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht to finance his 2006 and 2011 election campaigns.
His wife, Nadine Heredia, co-founder of the Nationalist Party with Humala, also received the same sentence on similar charges.
Asylum granted
Heredia granted asylum in Brazil
The couple has always maintained their innocence during the course of the legal battle.
They were convicted and sentenced on April 15 after a three-year trial.
Though Humala was present for the verdict announcement, his wife received it through video link since she was in Brazil, where she has been granted asylum.
Humala's conviction makes him the third former Peruvian president to be imprisoned for corruption in the last two decades.
Political career
Humala's political journey and legal troubles
Humala, a former army officer, came to national prominence in 2000 when he led a failed military coup against then-president Alberto Fujimori.
He contested for presidency in 2006 and was accused of accepting illegal funds from Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to finance his campaign.
In 2011, he contested again on a more moderate platform and won against right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori.
His presidency faced social unrest early on, leading to decreased popularity and congressional support.
Corruption scandal
Odebrecht scandal and legal consequences
Legal troubles for Humala started after his presidency ended in 2016, when Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht admitted to paying hundreds of millions in bribes across Latin America.
Both Humala and Heredia were accused of receiving substantial amounts from Odebrecht.
A judge ruled they be held in pre-trial detention, a decision later overturned but which allowed the investigation into their connection with Odebrecht to continue.
Leaders
Majority of Peru's presidents have faced legal troubles
The majority of Peru's presidents since 2001 have faced legal troubles as a result of their relationship to Odebrecht.
Former President Alejandro Toledo is currently in prison, and former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is under house arrest.
Alan García, who served two non-consecutive administrations, committed suicide in 2019 as authorities sought to arrest him for Odebrecht bribes.