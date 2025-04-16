What's the story

Former Peruvian president Ollanta Humala has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for money laundering by a court in Lima.

The court ruled that Humala had accepted illicit funds from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht to finance his 2006 and 2011 election campaigns.

His wife, Nadine Heredia, co-founder of the Nationalist Party with Humala, also received the same sentence on similar charges.