Philippine House passes bill restricting social media use for under-13s
World
The Philippine House just passed a bill to limit social media for anyone under 13, aiming to keep kids safer online.
This comes after several school shootings raised concerns about digital safety and follows similar steps taken by countries like Malaysia and Indonesia.
Philippine Senate version seeks under-18 ban
The bill isn't law yet. It needs to be matched up with the Senate's version, which is even stricter and suggests banning all minors under 18 from creating social media accounts.
President Marcos Jr. has some worries that an outright ban could push teens to hide their online lives, making them more vulnerable instead of safer.
Social platforms like TikTok and Meta haven't commented yet.